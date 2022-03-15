Sport / Rugby

Loss of Nyakane opens chances for youngsters, says Kruger

Bulls face Sharks in Currie Cup clash at Loftus on Wednesday and return to action against the Scarlets in URC clash two days later

15 March 2022
Bulls scrum consultant Werner Kruger is happy with the improvements of his forwards.
Bulls scrum consultant Werner Kruger says the departure of Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane was a blow, but had created opportunities for younger players to show what they could do.

The 32-year-old Nyakane, who has won 54 caps for the Springboks, left the Bulls late last year in a big-money move to French club Racing 92, leaving a huge hole in the front row.

“If you take a senior player who is a tighthead prop and has won the World Cup out of any team, any side will feel it. But I think we have exciting youngsters coming through,” Kruger said.

Experienced Jacques van Rooyen and emerging Robert Hunt have benefited from Nyakane’s departure with a consistent run of matches in the Currie Cup and United Rugby Championship (URC).

“Guys are stepping up and are learning. It is a learning curve for SA teams in the URC with regards to line-outs, mauls, scrums and everything. The way they go about it is a bit different to what they were used to in Super Rugby during previous seasons.”

Kruger said players were also learning how to play under different referees in the URC.

“Southern hemisphere refs and northern hemisphere refs probably interpret things differently. European refs are a lot more patient at scrum time compared to southern hemisphere refs.

“But the basics of the game stay the same. Rules are rules and you have to bind and be in a strong pushing position during scrums, but there is a bit of interpretation difference between the two.”

Kruger started his playing career at the Bulls in 2003 but moved to Wales in 2016 where he committed himself to the Scarlets in Llanelli until he returned to Loftus earlier this year.

“It is good to be back in a different role of coaching and helping to develop these boys into hopefully better players. Looking back at the season starting from January, we have made some massive improvements in terms of penalties and clean, playable ball.

“I think the scrum as a whole is going in the right direction and we are making good progress.”

Some weekends, SA teams will play two matches in the Currie Cup and URC, and Kruger said the punishing schedule would require management of players.

“It is about recovery. You have to look after the guys, give them an opportunity to recover and be in the best position to turn around and play every few days.”

This week, the Bulls are busy with a Currie Cup clash against the Sharks at Loftus on Wednesday night and return to action with another tough URC clash against the Scarlets on Friday.

