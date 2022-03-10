Springboks must stay in Rugby Championship, says Wynand Olivier

As the topic of whether the Springboks should join the Six Nations in Europe or not continues to rage like wildfire, World Cup-winning centre Wynand Olivier believes SA must remain in the Rugby Championship.

The Springboks are committed to the Rugby Championship until 2025 but there have been persistent rumours they are set to move north to play against England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Last week, SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus expressed an opinion that it “would be awesome” for the World Champions to join the Six Nations.

“Speaking from the SA side of the fence, I would love to see the Springboks in the Six Nations. The style of play, the travel and the time zones would all suit SA,” Erasmus told Britain’s Daily Mail.

Olivier, whose glittering career includes 38 Springbok caps, a 2007 World Cup winners’ medal, Super Rugby and Currie Cup success with the Bulls, begs to differ.

“For a rugby player, it is always the biggest motivation to play against the best in the world like the All Blacks. We know who the All Blacks are and it is always good to challenge yourself against them,” said Olivier.

“I am not too sure [about joining the Six Nations], I think we need to stick to being part of the Rugby Championship against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

“It gives us diversity in terms of the playing style and the Six Nations will remain the Six Nations. It has been a good competition over the years but I think changing that will change the whole dynamic of rugby in a sense.