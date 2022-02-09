SA’s United Rugby Championship (URC) teams will host Scarlets‚ Munster‚ Cardiff and Zebre Parma in two rescheduled rounds of the competition after they were postponed due to the onset of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 when travel restrictions were escalated in 2021.

It meant the fixture roster had to be revised‚ which resulted in SA’s derby matches being brought forward to January and February.

Tournament organisers said on Wednesday that “with the pandemic seemingly taking a turn” rescheduled matches from rounds six and seven will be played in March.

The Sharks host Scarlets in Durban‚ the Bulls will take on Munster in Pretoria‚ the Lions will clash with Cardiff in Johannesburg and the Stormers will line up against Zebre Parma in Cape Town in the rescheduled fixtures on the weekend of March 11-13.

From March 18-20 the Bulls meet Scarlets in Pretoria‚ the Lions take on Munster in Johannesburg‚ the Sharks host Zebre Parma in Durban‚ and the Stormers go up against Cardiff in Cape Town.

“I would like to say special thanks to the teams‚ broadcasters and support staff involved in rescheduling these games,” said URC CEO Martin Anayi. “These fixtures hold a huge significance in SA‚ who are eagerly awaiting the first visit of URC teams to their stadiums, which have not hosted international opponents since early 2020‚”

Anayi‚ who was in SA when restrictions were suddenly imposed last year‚ had a first-hand account of travel-related challenges during the pandemic.

“Having been on the ground alongside other members of the URC management team in December when these games were postponed‚ we were fully aware of the circumstances that isolation presented.

“Player welfare remains paramount to rugby’s success and after much internal consultation we believe that our clubs and players are confident that contingencies now exist that — no matter how unlikely to be needed — can expedite any future process.

“With 12 of our teams due to tour SA before the end of the season‚ we know they will receive a warm welcome off the pitch. Through a sporting lens‚ Covid-19 has thrown a lot at us, but we’re very optimistic that the effort and co-ordination involved to get back on track should reward us with a lot of entertaining rugby and a tremendous finish to the first URC season.”

The SA teams will play their fourth round of derbies in a row on Saturday before a one-week break, followed by a one-week trip abroad at the end of the month.

Rescheduled URC fixtures (SA kickoff times):

Round 6:

Friday‚ March 11

7.10pm: Sharks vs Scarlets (Durban)

Saturday‚ March 12

4.05pm: Bulls vs Munster (Pretoria)

Sunday‚ March 13

4pm: Lions vs Cardiff Rugby (Johannesburg)

Time TBC: Stormers vs Zebre Parma (Cape Town)

Round 7

Friday‚ March 18

7.10pm: Bulls vs Scarlets (Pretoria)

Saturday‚ March 19

2pm: Lions vs Munster (Johannesburg)

18h30: Sharks vs Zebre Parma (Durban)

Sunday‚ March 20

2pm: Stormers vs Cardiff Rugby (Cape Town)