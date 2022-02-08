Boks kick off Test season against Wales before tackling Kiwis

The Boks will take on Wales in three Test matches of the Incoming Series in July and host the All Blacks and Argentina during the Rugby Championship in August and September.

The away leg of the Rugby Championship will comprise three Test matches — two against Australia and one against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Wales are returning to SA for the first time since 2014. The Boks will kick off their 2022 season with three Tests: at Loftus Versfeld‚ the Free State Stadium and Cape Town Stadium.

The Boks will then turn their attention to the home leg of their Rugby Championship campaign three weeks later with consecutive matches against the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit, and at Ellis Park, Johannesburg.

They will then depart for Australia for the away leg of the competition in which they will meet the Wallabies in two matches at venues to be confirmed. Their third away match will be against Argentina at Vélez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires.

The Boks will conclude their Rugby Championship campaign with a home Test against Los Pumas at Kings Park, Durban.

“It’s exciting to announce such a strong list of Springbok fixtures this season after a successful 2021 season. I have no doubt that coach Jacques Nienaber‚ his management team and the players will do their best to build on those achievements this season‚” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said.

“Pending the return of crowds to our Tests and with the Covid-19 pandemic still presenting challenges throughout the world‚ we understand the fluid nature of match schedules‚ but it is important for us that the team face quality opposition as we gear up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.”

Nienaber is equally excited about the season. “It’s a massive honour to represent our country and the fact that we will be facing such tough competition this season has certainly sparked excitement among the coaches and the players alike.

“We are well under way with our planning for the year‚ and our knowledge of these teams after facing all of them last season will be vital as we forge ahead in this regard in the next few months.

“Wales‚ the All Blacks and Australia tested us well last season and Argentina have proven to be a force‚ both at home and away‚ so we are expecting a challenging season.”

The Springboks defeated Wales 23-18 in the opening match of the Outgoing Tour in Cardiff last year‚ while they had mixed results against the All Blacks‚ going down 19-17 in Townsville before registering a 31-29 victory in their final Rugby Championship match on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Nienaber’s charges won both matches against Argentina in the competition — by 32-12 and 29-10 in Nelson Mandela Bay — but they went down to Australia last year (28-26 in Gold Coast and 30-17 in Brisbane).

Incoming Series

Saturday July 2: Springboks vs Wales (Pretoria)

Saturday July 9: Springboks vs Wales (Bloemfontein)

Saturday July 16: Springboks vs Wales (Cape Town)

Rugby Championship

Saturday August 6: Springboks vs New Zealand (Nelspruit)

Saturday August 13: Springboks vs New Zealand (Johannesburg)

Saturday August 17: Springboks v Australia (TBC)

Saturday September 3: Springboks v Australia (TBC)

Saturday September 17: Springboks v Argentina (Buenos Aires)

Saturday‚ 24 September: Springboks v Argentina (Durban)