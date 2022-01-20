Fassi expecting fast and furious Shark attack
Lions speedster cannot wait to get back on the field after long break
20 January 2022 - 14:45
Exciting Sharks back division speedster Aphelele Fassi is expecting a fast and furious tempo when his team face the Lions in a United Rugby Cup (URC) showdown in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Fassi is itching to get back on the field after a long period of inactivity after not being used when the Boks played in Australia during the Rugby Championship...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now