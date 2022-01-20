Sport / Rugby Fassi expecting fast and furious Shark attack Lions speedster cannot wait to get back on the field after long break B L Premium

Exciting Sharks back division speedster Aphelele Fassi is expecting a fast and furious tempo when his team face the Lions in a United Rugby Cup (URC) showdown in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Fassi is itching to get back on the field after a long period of inactivity after not being used when the Boks played in Australia during the Rugby Championship...