Springbok door remains open, says Nienaber

“There is not a door slammed in anyone’s face,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said, providing some consolation for those contenders who failed to win selection to his 32-man squad for the November tour to the UK.

Nienaber announced a squad with just one new addition — Stormers lock Salmaan Moerat — while uncapped Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williamson will again tour with the side as he did during the Rugby Championship.

Springbok coaches often use the end of year tour to introduce fresh talent to the Test arena, but Nienaber believes with the experienced Pieter-Steph du Toit, Frans Malherbe, Cheslin Kolbe, RG Snyman, Faf de Klerk, Rynhardt Elstadt and Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg all injured and needing replacements, the Boks have those boxes ticked.

He conceded, however, that they have not developed a young flyhalf, adding that it is frustrating that so many pivots are injured.

“A guy like Handré [Pollard] is still relatively young,” Nienaber said. “He will be 30, 31 at the next Rugby World Cup. Elton [Jantjies] will be 32, 33. We wanted experience in the Lions series by going with Morné Steyn as backup. He has now retired from Test rugby.”

Nienaber pointed out that no World Cup has been won with a flyhalf younger than 24. “You want experience in your spine. Players who are able to deal with pressure situations,” he argued. The injured Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen is also a player they are “looking at”.

While generally speaking it would have been an easy squad to select, Nienaber conceded there are a few players “who can feel disappointed. I would be. Their challenge will be to deliver consistent performances.”

Nienaber’s words will come as cold comfort to a player such as Stormers utility back Warrick Gelant, who was in the Rugby World Cup winning squad but has been injured for much of the season. Gelant has been on song in the past month or so and can consider himself unlucky not to make the trip to the UK.