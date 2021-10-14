Lions brace for toughest challenge as they take on Ulster

The Lions have resigned themselves to the last clash of their four-match United Rugby Championship (URC) tour being their most demanding.

Having won their first before losing their next two matches on tour they will run out at Ulster’s Kingspan Stadium on Friday (8.35pm) knowing they will probably have to deliver their best performance since exiting Super Rugby.

“We told ourselves this is the most difficult game on tour. Ulster is a brilliant team,” acknowledged captain Burger Odendaal.

To that end they, in their own minds at least, have elevated the significance of the game. “We don’t look at this as the last game, we will see it as a final. It’s a game in which we have to get a result. The guys will be up for this and hopefully we can pull through before heading home.”

Ulster though are redoubtable opponents at home. Since the start of the 2019/20 season their only in-competition home defeat came against cross-border rivals Leinster.

Conditions in Makhazeni are often as inhospitable as anywhere in the competition and the Lions are bracing themselves for a wet and blustery evening on Friday.