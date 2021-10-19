Coach Jones transfuses new blood into England for November Tests

London — England coach Eddie Jones has included four uncapped players and eight more who made their debuts in the summer in his 34-man squad for the November internationals at Twickenham against Tonga, Australia and SA.

Hooker Nic Dolly has been called up in recognition of his displays in Leicester’s flying start to the Premiership season, while Northampton fullback Tommy Freeman is another new face in the squad.

Centre Mark Atkinson and scrumhalf Raffi Quirke, who joined the squad in September for a short training camp, are the other uncapped pair.

Jamie Blamire, Callum Chick, Trevor Davison, Alex Dombrandt, Adam Radwan, Harry Randall, Marcus Smith and Freddie Steward, who played in international matches against Canada and the US for the first time, were also included.

There was no recall, though, for some of the big names that Jones omitted from his initial training squad, despite impressive recent displays for Saracens by Mako and Billy Vunipola, Ben Earl and Jamie George.

Leicester flyhalf George Ford is also out, seeming to clear the way for Marcus Smith to be given the opportunity to nail down the No 10 shirt.

Jack Nowell, Dan Robson, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Lewis Ludlow and Beno Obano were left out, as was Louis Lynagh, son of Australia's World Cup-winner Michael, who has been sent away to work on aspects of his game, Jones said.

Though Jones again claimed the door is always open, and that he was pleased with how the experienced players he dropped have responded, he said: “We’ve drawn a line in the sand after the Lions series and we’re looking to produce a younger squad to get ready for the [2023] World Cup [in France].

Youth and enthusiasm

“At the moment we’re running with this young but very good squad. What we’ve done is add some youth and enthusiasm. It’s an opportunity for the squad to keep getting better.”

On the call-up for Freeman and Dolly, Jones said: “I’ve been impressed by both of those guys. Freeman over two seasons. He’s a big, strong, strapping lad. He’s got good pace, a good feel for the game. He can play fullback or wing.

“Dolly’s just come into the Premiership this year. He’s an industrious player who has been very impressive for Leicester and we feel like he can make the jump to Test rugby.”

Jones confirmed that Owen Farrell will remain captain because he is the best man for the job.

England, who finished a sobering fifth in last season’s Six Nations, start against Tonga on November 6 before seeking an eighth successive victory over Australia on November 13. They then play SA on November 20 in the teams’ first meeting since the Springboks triumphed in the 2019 World Cup final.

England squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, two caps) Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, two caps) Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps) Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 33 caps) Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, one cap) Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, one cap) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 23 caps) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps) Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, nine caps) Maro Itoje (Saracens, 48 caps) Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 87 caps) Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps) Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps) George Martin (Leicester Tigers, one cap) Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, seven caps) Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 44 caps) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 12 caps) Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 24 caps)

Backs: Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped) Owen Farrell (Saracens, 93 caps) Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped) George Furbank (Northampton Saints, four caps) Max Malins (Saracens, eight caps) Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 66 caps) Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, uncapped) Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, one cap) Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, two caps) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps) Marcus Smith (Harlequins, two caps) Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, two caps) Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps) Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 51 caps) Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 109 caps)

