Covid outbreak puts Rugby Championship teams back in hotel bubble

New Zealand, SA, Argentina and Australia players have to isolate and cannot mix with the public

28 September 2021 - 21:35 IAN RANSOM
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

Melbourne — Rugby Championship organisers have ordered players and staff to isolate in their hotels amid a Covid-19 outbreak in Brisbane ahead of the final match of the competition.

New Zealand, SA, Argentina and hosts Australia are allowed to continue training outside their hotels at closed sessions but cannot mix with the public, All Blacks assistant coach Scott McLeod confirmed.

“Were not allowed out of the hotel except for essentials or medical visits,” defence coach McLeod told reporters in a video call from the team’s Gold Coast hotel. “It’s something that’s unexpected but we’ve had it before and dealt with it really quickly.”

The northeast state of Queensland, of which Brisbane is the capital, reported four new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, including its first case in almost two months where the source of the infection is unclear.

The four Rugby Championship teams played in a double-header in Townsville last weekend and wrap up the competition on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young said officials could order a lockdown if more cases emerge over the next couple of days.

The outbreak has placed a number of local sporting events in doubt, with the Sheffield Shield cricket match between Queensland and Tasmania in Brisbane called off just before the toss on Tuesday.

Brisbane is to host the National Rugby League’s championship-deciding “Grand Final” on Sunday at a sold-out Lang Park but it could be shifted to Townsville in north Queensland if required.

All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo’unga has rejoined the squad after spending two weeks in hotel quarantine in Queensland.

McLeod said Mo’unga was “snappy and sharp” at training but offered no guarantee he would be selected for the dead rubber to give Beauden Barrett a rest.

“He’s [Mo’unga] been inside for two weeks, has been working hard, but we need to assess where he’s at and what’s best for the team,” he said.

Reuters

Boks stick to their guns for All Blacks showdown

Ox Nché is the only injury-enforced change to the starting line-up for Saturday's match
Sport
2 hours ago

Foster urges All Blacks to complete Rugby Championship Grand Slam

Propelled to victory over the Boks by Jordie Barrett’s late penalty, the Kiwis now look to close the tournament with a sixth win in a row
Sport
2 days ago

Mapoe urges Bulls to get United Rugby Championship campaign on track

Utility back admits they had let themselves down when they lost 31-3 loss to Irish side Leinster
Sport
4 hours ago
