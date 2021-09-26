Nienaber and Kolisi hurting after defeat to All Blacks

The match lived up to its premium billing with the two most successful rugby nations going at each other in what turned out to be a high tempo and close encounter that produced just two tries.

“The closeness of the winning margin was expected,” the Bok coach said. “When the No 1 and No 2 teams in the world play each other, there are always going to be small margins, and results since 2018 have showed that as well.

“I thought we did enough to win it from an effort perspective and the players were excellent, but perhaps we just lacked the composure when it mattered in that last minute or two,” said Nienaber.

Nienaber also pointed out that the Boks have been part of close encounters recently.

“We won the series against the British & Irish Lions with a kick past 80 minutes, and against Australia two weeks ago. Again [on Saturday] we lost with a penalty very late in the game. Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes not, that is the nature of sport.”

Captain Siya Kolisi echoed Nienaber’s sentiments and said the defeat was very painful as they strongly believed they would beat New Zealand.

“We had a plan we believed would do that [win the match] and it worked. We wanted to stay in the Rugby Championship and needed to improve after the last two weeks [in the defeats against Australia].

“We wanted to do what we know and do it properly, and we did that well. It was what we expected from the All Blacks, but we coped with it.

“I can’t fault my teammates or coaches and thought we were right in there. Not much went wrong. It does hurt to lose three in a row. [On Sunday] we will analyse what went wrong, but results will come,” said Kolisi.

Nienaber insisted the players did their best on the field. “This time around we were on song, we had a good week, and the match could have gone our way. I felt we did enough to win,” he said, adding that the players showed they had the belief they could win.

“There was no-one in the squad who did not believe we could beat them and that we could create opportunities to give us the win. We knew it was going to be a grind and that it was going to be close,” Nienaber said.