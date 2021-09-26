GAVIN RICH: New Zealand to suffer more than SA
The Boks provide much more of a contest for the All Blacks than the Wallabies do
26 September 2021 - 17:13
It was perhaps apt that the resumption of the rugby rivalry between SA and New Zealand should coincide with this country’s admittedly sobering debut in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
Initially there was concern at the prospect of SA dropping the more regular contact with the Kiwi way of playing, but this past weekend confirmed the rethink on that subject that has been happening in my mind for some time. The reality is that it is probably going to be New Zealand more than SA that is going to suffer...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now