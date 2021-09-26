Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: New Zealand to suffer more than SA The Boks provide much more of a contest for the All Blacks than the Wallabies do B L Premium

It was perhaps apt that the resumption of the rugby rivalry between SA and New Zealand should coincide with this country’s admittedly sobering debut in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Initially there was concern at the prospect of SA dropping the more regular contact with the Kiwi way of playing, but this past weekend confirmed the rethink on that subject that has been happening in my mind for some time. The reality is that it is probably going to be New Zealand more than SA that is going to suffer...