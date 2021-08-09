Gatland has plenty to think about after defeat by Boks

Comparisons between the Springboks’ series win over the British & Irish Lions on Saturday and the one achieved in 2009 are easily drawn.

But the one that will sting Lions coach Warren Gatland most is the 19-16 scoreline in favour of the Springboks, which was also the score when the Green and Gold edged his Wales team in the semifinal of the last Rugby World Cup.

It was Handré Pollard who converted a penalty to calm Bok nerves then and on Saturday it was the turn of Morné Steyn to provide a late but telling sting in the tail.

Gatland may one day reflect on the significance of both those kicks as they may have robbed him of becoming the game’s most decorated coach.