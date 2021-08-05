KEVIN MCCALLUM: Forget the rancour and the smile contests, just get on with the game
Rugby has been through worse than the ‘Hex, Tries and Videotape’ Lions tour of 2021
05 August 2021 - 17:01
Perhaps the main reason the folk at World Rugby have not made any big decisions over the rumbling rancour that has marked this British and Irish Lions series — perhaps to be known as the “Hex, Tries and Videotape” tour of 2021 — is their awareness that Saturday’s third and deciding Test is the biggest event in international rugby since the World Cup final in 2019.
By delaying and avoiding the issues, they have tried to switch the focus back on the rugby, which is fair enough. The actions, reactions and recriminations have been partisan, as they have always been, but some of it has been a little dramatic. One writer believes that it feels like “the reputation of the game is at stake”...
