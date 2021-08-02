A training week like no other helped lay the platform for the Springboks’ 27-9 victory over the British & Irish Lions on Saturday.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi‚ who produced a stellar performance in the back row, and loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff‚ who ran out for his 50th game‚ were in no doubt the examples of the improvements made on the training pitch were transferred to match day as the Springboks levelled the three-Test series.

“We had the right attitude to rectify that. It started at training‚” Kolisi noted.

“It was a lot of hard work during the week‚” Kitshoff recalled. “Especially after last week’s disappointment. We had a hard look in the mirror. This week’s training was one of the better ones I have experienced in the Bok jersey. It was a team performance. All the players, one to 23, rocked up and gave it their all.”

After going 1-0 down in the first Test the realisation set in that defeat in the series would simply be unpalatable. “We realised how important this is. Not just for us but our families and the country. We had to perform to get the result‚” Kitshoff said.