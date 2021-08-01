Hogg denies biting Bok fullback Le Roux
Springbok fans are delighted about their team’s win but are less impressed with what they saw on TV involving the fullback
British & Irish Lions fullback Stuart Hogg was forced to release a statement denying that he bit Springbok Willie le Roux on the arm in Saturday’s second Test at Cape Town Stadium.
“Following speculation that has surfaced online, I would like to categorically deny any foul play in last night’s game,” Hogg said in a statement. “I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation. I’ve always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game. Respect to the Springboks for their deserved win yesterday,” said Hogg.
Footage of Lions lock Maro Itoje appearing to kneel on Damian de Allende’s chest and neck area also surfaced on social media. It is not clear yet if the Springboks have referred the matters to the citing commissioner.
Lions coach Warren Gatland, meanwhile, mercifully reserved any biting criticism of the match officials’ performance after his team’s 27-9 defeat.
There may well have been the temptation to do so but by the final whistle so much separated his team and the Boks, who levelled the series, that it would have smacked of poor sportsmanship had he resorted to it.
After a week-and-a-half of match official bashing from both camps, Gatland said he will not comment on the refereeing decisions after his team was comprehensively outplayed in the second half by the Boks.
He will leave the performance and competence of the officials to “others” and will engage the match officials through “proper channels”.
“I thought it [the viral video of Rassie Erasmus lambasting the officials] was pretty interesting. There has been enough said about that,” said Gatland.
“I won’t be going on social media this week. I don’t really want to comment on that because I want other people to take care of that. The last thing we need is a war of words and being accused of doing certain things.
“It is amazing to me how the narrative changed regarding the TMO. I didn’t make one comment leading up to the game last week on the TMO, yet I was accused of questioning his integrity.
“Those were the messages they were giving out, so we will just keep things to ourselves and go through the proper channels when we deal with the referee, and then hopefully get some feedback from him.”