Hogg denies biting Bok fullback Le Roux

British & Irish Lions fullback Stuart Hogg was forced to release a statement denying that he bit Springbok Willie le Roux on the arm in Saturday’s second Test at Cape Town Stadium.

Springbok fans delighted in their team’s victory but were less impressed with what they observed on TV involving the Scotland fullback.

“Following speculation that has surfaced online, I would like to categorically deny any foul play in last night’s game,” Hogg said in a statement. “I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation. I’ve always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game. Respect to the Springboks for their deserved win yesterday,” said Hogg.

Footage of Lions lock Maro Itoje appearing to kneel on Damian de Allende’s chest and neck area also surfaced on social media. It is not clear yet if the Springboks have referred the matters to the citing commissioner.

Lions coach Warren Gatland, meanwhile, mercifully reserved any biting criticism of the match officials’ performance after his team’s 27-9 defeat.

There may well have been the temptation to do so but by the final whistle so much separated his team and the Boks, who levelled the series, that it would have smacked of poor sportsmanship had he resorted to it.