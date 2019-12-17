Sport / Rugby

Sunwolves bag a pair of Springboks for last season in Super Rugby

17 December 2019 - 17:43 Agency Staff
Rudy Paige. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JOHAN PRETORIUS
Rudy Paige. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JOHAN PRETORIUS

Japan’s Sunwolves have added two former Springboks to their squad for their final Super Rugby season in 2020, the club announced on its website.

Both JJ Engelbrecht and Rudy Paige, 30-year-olds who each has played 13 tests for SA, have signed for the 2020 season, which is to be the last for the franchise in Super Rugby.

They join from Clermont Auvergne in France, where they had brief contracts as World Cup cover.

Centre Engelbrecht has competed for the Stormers and Bulls in Super Rugby before and had a spell in Wales with the Ospreys. Scrumhalf Paige has played Super Rugby for the Bulls and in the Pro14 for the Cheetahs.

The Sunwolves have also added tighthead prop Conraad van Vuuren from the Bulls as well as lock Michael Stolberg and backrower Corey Thomas from Australia, the club said.

The Tokyo-based Sunwolves will be cut from Super Rugby after next season, when the competition reverts to a purely southern hemisphere affair of 14 teams in a round-robin format.

The Japan Rugby Football Union was unable to “financially underwrite” the team post-2020, southern hemisphere governing body Sanzaar said in March.

Reuters

Eastern Cape rugby: a well of potential

The Eastern Cape rugby talent pool is apparently bottomless. Can the Kings be the ones to finally tap it for the province?
Features
5 days ago

GPS: the hidden tool rugby coaches rely on

Data can provide a true picture of player performance, making it both critical to training and a closely guarded team secret
News & Fox
1 week ago

Lions tour schedule sets the stage for huge crowds

It will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, says Rassie Erasmus
Sport
1 week ago

Hurricanes suffer blow with Ardie Savea out for much of Super Rugby

Knee injury sustained in the Rugby World Cup will sideline flanker for most of next season
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Lions limping as several players injured

Sport / Rugby

Sunwolves to play Lions under a cloud

Sport / Rugby

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Sport is a very good thing from the sidelines

Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.