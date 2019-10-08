Sport / Rugby

England ignore France’s Six Nations thrashing as new-look Blues loom

Pool C game on Saturday marks the first time the two teams have clashed before the knockout stage at a Rugby World Cup

08 October 2019 - 15:13 Mitch Phillips
France's head coach Jacques Brunel (L) speaks with France's assistant coach Fabien Galthie (R) during a captain's run training session at the Kumamoto Stadium in Kumamoto, on October 5, 2019, on the eve of their Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Tonga. Picture: FRANCK FIFE / AFP
France's head coach Jacques Brunel (L) speaks with France's assistant coach Fabien Galthie (R) during a captain's run training session at the Kumamoto Stadium in Kumamoto, on October 5, 2019, on the eve of their Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Tonga. Picture: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Tokyo — England are disregarding the 44-8 thrashing they handed out to France in the 2019 Six Nations as they prepare to face a team they say has changed beyond recognition from the sorry outfit destroyed at Twickenham in February.

Both teams have already qualified for the quarterfinals and their Pool C game in Yokohama on Saturday marks the first time they have clashed before the knockout stage at a Rugby World Cup.

England have been full of praise for the way France have lifted themselves from a poor Six Nations campaign, with much of the credit going to Fabien Galthie, who will succeed Jacques Brunel as head coach after the World Cup.

The former scrumhalf seems to have had a dramatic impact since becoming Brunel’s assistant in April.

“I see a big difference from the Six Nations,” England’s attack coach Scott Wisemantel told a news conference on Tuesday. “Fabian has done some good things from an attacking point of view — they’ve changed their system — but defensively too, they’re a lot more aggressive.

“Fabian is an astute coach, well organised, well drilled and you can see what they are doing now and they are a real threat.”

Scrumhalf Ben Youngs, England’s most-capped back with 92, has been on the winning side in seven of the nine games he has played against France and he expects them to cut loose now that the pressure of qualification is off.

“They’re a team playing with no consequences and that makes them extremely dangerous,” he said, adding that England’s players had not even looked back at the Twickenham match in their analysis.

“Damian Penaud is a wonderful open-field runner and they have some real dangerous flair. I’m assuming Antoine Dupont will play. He’s a wonderful player and he moves the point of attack well.

“Without doubt they still have that ability, and when their tails are up you can see the type of try like they scored against Argentina.

“They offload, everyone gets excited and suddenly everyone wants a touch of the ball. That’s the France you always prepare for.”

Coach Eddie Jones is expected to make a few changes to the England side, with an eye on next week’s quarterfinal, with Billy Vunipola highly unlikely to play as he recovers from a twisted ankle.

The No 8 was wearing a protective boot as a precaution on Tuesday and though Wisemantel said he does know the details of his scan, he added that the medical staff were being “overly cautious”.

“If there is any risk that Billy is not going to be 100% we will rest him,” he said.

England will name their team on Thursday.

Reuters

