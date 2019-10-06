Rising support — and expectations — lift hosts Japan at World Cup

Toyota City — Japan coach Jamie Joseph is not sure if his team is more globally popular than New Zealand but can feel a huge swell of public support as they stand on the brink of a historic Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

The Brave Blossoms’ 38-19 victory over Samoa at the City of Toyota Stadium on Saturday means a win or draw in their final Pool A match against Scotland in Yokohama on October 13 will seal a first knockout place, while even a bonus-point defeat might be enough.

New Zealander Joseph was asked if his side are now more interesting to watch for the neutral spectator than the world champions, and while he batted away that question, he praised the Japanese people for getting behind the side.

“I can’t talk about the All Blacks but what I’m witnessing every Saturday is a full stadium,” Joseph told reporters. “It started with the Russia game and has been growing every week since then. The Japanese public are really behind the team. But that’s what we knew would happen if we won Test matches.

“It gives the players — I don’t know if there’s one word for it — but it makes us incredibly proud. We are playing for 125-million people and most of them don’t normally support rugby. But they are behind us.”

Much of that newfound fervour came after the surprise 19-12 victory over high-ranking Ireland in their second Pool A game, which has presented Japan with the chance not only to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time but also to secure top spot in the group and avoid New Zealand in the next stage.