France avoid Tonga ‘déjà vu’ to book place in quarterfinals

Kumamoto — France survived a frantic Tonga fightback to grind into the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday with a nerve-jangling 23-21 win that only just banished the ghosts of their shock loss to the Pacific islanders at the 2011 tournament.

The thriller at balmy Kumamoto Stadium saw France join Pool C rivals England in the knockout stages, sending Tonga crashing out of the tournament with three successive defeats while also knocking out Argentina and the US.

In a dramatic finale, flanker Zane Kapeli collected a cross-kick for a last-gasp try, Latiume Fosita’s conversion then bringing the Tongans within two points with less than a minute left. But France winger Damian Penaud, caught out of position for Tonga’s last try, soared high to tap back the restart and allow France to hold on till the siren.

“Today it was different to what we wanted to do. It was quite a hard game,” France coach Jacques Brunel told reporters. “The most important thing is that we got our ticket to the quarterfinals, so I’m happy about that.”

Tonga, whose 19-14 win over Les Bleus in New Zealand eight years ago remains a fairytale chapter in World Cup folklore, were 17-0 down on the cusp of halftime, but battled back valiantly. For a moment, it seemed there could be a repeat of the Wellington result, but two second-half penalties from the assured boot of young flyhalf Romain Ntamack gave the French a cushion that proved just sufficient.

“Definitely frustrated, again we didn’t get off to the best of starts, and that probably told in the end,” said Tonga coach Toutai Kefu. “The guys dug in there, there was a period in the second half when the game was in the balance and the guys hung in and hung in. You can’t question their effort.”

Having cemented second place in the pool behind England, three-times finalists France now head to Yokohama seeking victory over Eddie Jones’s men for a kinder route through the knockout rounds.