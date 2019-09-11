Sport / Rugby

‘No excuses’ — All Blacks relish Boks World Cup test

Champions vow to come out firing against SA in tournament opener after a punishing first training session in Japan

11 September 2019 - 16:55 Agency Staff
Assistant coach Ian Foster of the All Blacks gives instructions during a New Zealand training session at Kashiwa no Ha Park Stadium on September 11, 2019 in Kashiwa, Chiba, Japan. Picture: HANNAH PETERS / GETTY IMAGES
Assistant coach Ian Foster of the All Blacks gives instructions during a New Zealand training session at Kashiwa no Ha Park Stadium on September 11, 2019 in Kashiwa, Chiba, Japan. Picture: HANNAH PETERS / GETTY IMAGES

Kashiwa — Champions New Zealand underwent a punishing first World Cup training session in Japan on Wednesday before promising to come out firing against SA in their blockbuster tournament opener.

The treble-chasing All Blacks, who face the Springboks in a potentially explosive Pool B clash on September 21, began their workout at 8am local time in Kashiwa, northeast of Tokyo, to avoid the brutal afternoon heat.

“I’ll give you a quick summary — it’s very hot,” said New Zealand assistant coach Ian Foster, noting that temperatures hit 38°C on Tuesday.

“We changed the timing of our training just to adapt to the heat in the afternoon. It’s common sense, but we’re loving it.

“We had a number of players who we held back last week with niggles. We’re pleased with the progress we’ve seen and that’s put us in a good spot,” he added, confirming that flyhalf Richie Mo’unga should recover from his sore shoulder in time to face SA.

“It’s the first time in three years we’ve had a week of training without a game at the end. That’s probably why we got a bit of a bounce today with a really solid session. The guys are feeling really good about what we’re doing.”

Pool B

The All Blacks, who smashed Tonga 92-7 last weekend in a World Cup warm-up in Hamilton, also meet Italy, Canada and Namibia in Pool B.

But their showdown with the Springboks, who held the All Blacks 16-16 in Wellington six weeks ago and beat them to the Rugby Championship title, is set to be a classic and could set the tone for the World Cup.

“We love the draw because it’s meant we’ve turned up and there’s no excuses, no waiting for us to get used to the intensity — it’s right there in front of us,” insisted Foster.

“We’re about to face a very confident SA team, but they’re going to face a very determined All Blacks team — we know SA are going to be 100% prepared and we’ve got to make sure we are too,” he said.

The Springboks limbered up for the World Cup by beating hosts Japan 41-7 in Kumagaya last Friday to partially atone for their humiliating loss to the Brave Blossoms at the 2015 tournament.

But Foster paid tribute to Japan, who kick off the World Cup against Russia in Tokyo on September 20.

“I think we saw a very brave Japan team play with a lot of possession,” he said. “They really challenged SA defensively for large periods of the game.”

Foster, meanwhile, shrugged off suggestions that New Zealand were showing glimpses of fallibility, after drawing with the Boks and losing to Australia in the Rugby Championship.

“Winning has always been important to us, but it really doesn’t mean much now,” he said, adding: “There’s a number of candidates putting their hands up to be favourites for this tournament.

“We’ve seen a number of teams who’ve had big victories that we’ve looked at and gone: ‘Wow, that’s a team that could really threaten!’ So it’s going to be an exciting World Cup, but the rest is just a smokescreen really.”

AFP

Dealing with typhoons part of World Cup experience, says Steve Hansen

Storm hits Japan as rugby teams arrive
Sport
1 day ago

Trevor Nyakane returns to SA but should face All Blacks in Japan

Springbok management confident prop will recover in time for opening match
Sport
2 days ago

All Blacks head to Japan aiming to peak at the right time

Springboks loom as the biggest threat to the Kiwis winning a third successive trophy, while England, Ireland and Wales are also genuine contenders
Sport
3 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Frans Steyn shows what he can do at flyhalf

He has to be at least third-choice back-up at flyhalf behind Handré Pollard and Elton Jantjies
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

How world rugby rankings are out of tune with reality

Sport / Rugby

Japan heat will suit our game, says All Blacks scrumhalf

Sport / Rugby

Springboks have acclimatisation head start on All Blacks

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.