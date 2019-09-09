Dealing with typhoons part of World Cup experience, says Steve Hansen

Kashiwa — Typhoons are just one of the many challenges world champions New Zealand will have to contend with at the upcoming Rugby World Cup, head coach Steven Hansen said after his team’s arrival in Japan was disrupted by the aftermath of typhoon Faxai.

The storm, one of the strongest to hit eastern Japan in recent years, struck shortly before dawn on Monday, killing a woman, damaging buildings and severely disrupting transport. More than 160 flights were cancelled, causing chaos at both of Tokyo’s major airports.

With the world’s top rugby teams arriving this week ahead of the World Cup that begins on September 20, New Zealand, England and Australia were all caught up in the post-typhoon disorder.

Australia delayed their arrival by a day, while England were left stranded at Tokyo’s Narita airport for five hours. New Zealand were more fortunate, managing to get to their hotel in Kashiwa, north of Tokyo, after a two-hour delay.

Coach Steve Hansen shrugged off any concerns about future storms disrupting the tournament, which takes place during Japan’s notorious typhoon season.