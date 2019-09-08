All Blacks head to Japan aiming to peak at the right time

Wellington — The All Blacks head to Japan on Monday with their confidence boosted by a 92-7 demolition of Tonga in their final warm-up before the World Cup and mindful they will need to pace themselves despite a blockbusting opening match against SA.

The Springboks loom as the biggest threat to the All Blacks winning a third successive trophy, while England, Ireland and Wales are also genuine contenders.

All Black coach Steve Hansen, however, will be well aware of the perils of not heeding what lies ahead as it can trip a side up during the tournament, like New Zealand’s unsuccessful campaign in 2007.

After sweeping through pool play with some imperious performances, the All Blacks crashed out in the quarterfinals to France and admitted afterwards that they probably became too focused on the ultimate prize rather than their next game.

The team took lessons from that campaign and applied them to successful tournaments in 2011 and 2015 and Hansen told reporters in Hamilton on Sunday they are heading to Japan mindful of all they have learnt in the intervening years.

“You’ve got to pace yourself,” he said. “You don’t win the tournament in the first round, and once you get to the knockout round, you’ve got to earn the right to come back and train on Monday.”

The opener against the Springboks in Yokohama is arguably the most important match of the first tranche of games, with it likely to determine the winner of pool B and the quarterfinal place against the pool A runner-up. The loser will likely face Ireland, who are projected to win pool A.

After big victories in 2016 and 2017, the All Blacks have struggled against the Springboks over the past two seasons, with the sides sharing a narrow win each in 2018 and battling to a draw in the 2019 Rugby Championship.