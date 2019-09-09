The Springboks will have a good head start on the All Blacks in terms of acclimatising to the conditions in Japan with 11 days to go before their Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2019 clash in Yokohama.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has deliberately taken his squad into the hotter‚ muggier south of the country to prepare in the city of Kagoshima.

It is not a RWC venue but a training base. It is one of the only major cities not connected to Tokyo by rail and required a two-hour flight from the main city to get there. But it has all the essentials the Boks need.

On Monday Erasmus put the squad through a 90-minute training session in sweltering heat in front of thousands of locals who turned out to watch.

Considering two points or fewer have decided the past four matches between the Boks and All Blacks‚ every small advantage could be vital.

Having beaten Japan 41-7 in Kumagaya last Friday in hot and humid conditions‚ the Boks probably gained more than the All Blacks did by thrashing Tonga 92-7 in Hamilton.

In the extreme conditions the Boks were forced to slow the game and to employ a game plan based heavily on tactical kicking and field position.

It was not always pretty but it was effective as the Boks scored six tries.

The All Blacks had not arrived in Japan by Monday but the Boks have been there for two weeks already.

“The outcome of the All Blacks match will be very difficult to predict because the conditions it will be played in are very different to both SA and New Zealand‚” Erasmus told the local media at a mayoral welcome in Kagoshima.

“It’s generally very dry in SA and it rains a lot in New Zealand.

“But here it’s humid and hot and the ball is slippery‚ so whichever team adapts quickest to the conditions will have an advantage.”

Erasmus is known as a meticulous planner and nothing has been done by accident or on a whim.

Kagoshima is a harsher environment‚ being about 1,400km south of Tokyo‚ more than most places in Japan.