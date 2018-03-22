Sharks’ hooker signs for Gloucester

London — English Premiership club Gloucester has confirmed the signing of South African hooker Franco Marais from the Sharks for the 2018-19 season.

Marais was part of the South African squad that won the World Rugby Under-20 Championship on home soil in 2012, before going on to make his Sharks debut that season in the Currie Cup.

Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys said the club was "thrilled" to have captured the 25-year-old, who began the Super Rugby season as the first-choice hooker at the Sharks and has impressed.

"He’s a player that has captured a lot of attention in Super Rugby with his work at the set piece and he is excited to be a part of what we’re hoping to achieve here at Gloucester." Humphreys said.

"Gloucester coach Johan Ackermann is well aware of Franco’s qualities as a player and as an individual, and the way he has been progressing in Super Rugby. We’re delighted that he’s going to come and join us at Kingsholm," he said.

Gloucester are sixth in the Premiership table, four points behind fourth-placed Newcastle. The top four teams enter the play-offs.

