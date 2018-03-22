Sport / Rugby

RUGBY

Sharks’ hooker signs for Gloucester

22 March 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

London — English Premiership club Gloucester has confirmed the signing of South African hooker Franco Marais from the Sharks for the 2018-19 season.

Marais was part of the South African squad that won the World Rugby Under-20 Championship on home soil in 2012, before going on to make his Sharks debut that season in the Currie Cup.

Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys said the club was "thrilled" to have captured the 25-year-old, who began the Super Rugby season as the first-choice hooker at the Sharks and has impressed.

"He’s a player that has captured a lot of attention in Super Rugby with his work at the set piece and he is excited to be a part of what we’re hoping to achieve here at Gloucester." Humphreys said.

"Gloucester coach Johan Ackermann is well aware of Franco’s qualities as a player and as an individual, and the way he has been progressing in Super Rugby. We’re delighted that he’s going to come and join us at Kingsholm," he said.

Gloucester are sixth in the Premiership table, four points behind fourth-placed Newcastle. The top four teams enter the play-offs.

AFP

Former Bok coach mum on Stade Francais move

Former Springbok rugby coach Heyneke Meyer has been linked to the underperforming French outfit
Sport
2 days ago

Lions need to relish time at top of log

Their 40-38 win over the Sunwolves was hard earned
Sport
3 days ago

Plenty to ponder for Eddie Jones ahead of tour to South Africa

The England coach has some serious thinking to do after the Grand Slam loss to Ireland
Sport
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Kagiso Rabada cleared to play third Test in ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Pirates sink Baxter’s plan for Mokwena
Sport / Soccer
3.
Rabada’s appeal: six hours and counting
Sport / Cricket
4.
Rabada is a R10-million man in the IPL auction
Sport
5.
Former Bok coach mum on Stade Francais move
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Former Bok coach mum on Stade Francais move
Sport / Rugby

Lions need to relish time at top of log
Sport / Rugby

Plenty to ponder for Eddie Jones ahead of tour to South Africa
Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: How Damian Willemse could grow with some Kiwi mentoring
Opinion / Columnists

Sickly Stormers have a dose of the Blues
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.