The sight of the Lions sitting on top of the Super Rugby points table is hard to digest, but that is because they have played two games more than New Zealand’s Highlanders.

The Lions’ past two performances have given them much cause to lament and they will require urgent interventions if they are going to remain among the leading teams in this season’s competition.

Their 40-38 win over the Sunwolves was hard earned and while they did well in the primary phases‚ they have developed the alarming propensity to give possession away.

Simply put‚ their ball retention is poor.

In defence, too, some revision is going to be required.

They conceded 38 points at home on consecutive weekends against sides featuring in the bottom three on the points table.

The loss of defence coach JP Ferreira to Munster is now more keenly felt.

Coach Swys de Bruin‚ however‚ is desperate to focus on the positives following defeat to the Blues and their near loss to the competition’s cellar dwellers.

"I think the guys showed massive character after we went behind‚" De Bruin.

"We played some great rugby to win the game. I want to focus on the positives."

