Sickly Stormers have a dose of the Blues

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has named a team to face the Blues at Newlands on Saturday, but the one that runs out could be vastly different from the one he revealed on Thursday.

Under competition regulations Fleck had to name a team 48 hours before kick-off, but he acknowledged he had no way of knowing for sure who would play due to a flu epidemic sweeping through the squad.

Six players — centre Damian de Allende, props JC Janse van Rensburg and Carlu Sadie and flanks Kobus van Dyk, Cobus Wiese and Sikhumbuzo Notshe — are doubtful starters.

"These six players didn’t train again today [Thursday]," Fleck said. "You can expect things to change for the game on Saturday because we can’t take any chances with the players’ health. Dan Kriel trained at centre instead of Damian de Allende today and if the latter doesn’t pass his fitness test then Dan will start on Saturday.

"Tomorrow [Friday] afternoon will probably be the cut-off to see who can make it.

"It’s the first time I’ve been involved in something as bad as this in over 20 years in the professional game."

• His rallying call "come boys‚ follow me"‚ has helped earn Franco Mostert the Lions’ captain’s armband for Saturday’s clash against the Sunwolves.

Mostert takes over in the absence of the injured Warren Whiteley‚ who has been sidelined for a month with a knee injury.

"It was an easy decision. He’s one of those guys who says ‘kom boys‚ volg my’‚" said Lions coach Swys de Bruin.

The lock cracked the nod ahead of regular vice-captain Elton Jantjies. Apart from slipping into a leadership role, Mostert will revert to the side of the scrum in the No7 jersey.

It was a position he occupied with devastating effect against the Bulls at Loftus in the second match of their campaign.

Such was his impact that day that the members of the Lions brains trust have kept their options open in the way they deploy their strapping utility forward.

