Former Bok coach mum on Stade Francais move

Former Springbok rugby coach Heyneke Meyer remained silent on Monday amid reports in SA and France that he will become the new director of rugby at French Top14 strugglers Stade Francais.

Meyer has refused to comment on reports that he will take charge of the Paris outfit for the 2018-19 season on a three-year contract as successor to New Zealander Greg Cooper.

Cooper quit Stade two months ago to be with his ill daughter in New Zealand.

Stade lie 12th in the French Top 14 table with five rounds remaining, having won a mere seven of 21 matches, and are just two points above relegation-threatened Oyonnax.

Their squad includes four former Springboks — flyhalf Morné Steyn, props Heinke van der Merwe and Gurthro Steenkamp and loose forward Willem Alberts.

Meyer, 50, has not coached since resigning after taking SA to third place at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England. He was in charge for 48 Tests, winning 32, losing 14 and drawing two.

Earlier, he transformed the Bulls into the dominant southern hemisphere franchise force, winning the Super Rugby title three times in four seasons.

He also coached English Premiership club Leicester Tigers for one season.

