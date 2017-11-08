He is not the first person to be critical in print of Coetzee’s record‚ but Le Roux feels that only a former international has the capacity to coach a Test team‚ and probably to comment on Test rugby too — because players are so macho that they can only take advice and criticism from someone who has played a Test, you know.

"What does Allister Coetzee know about Springboks? Nothing. He’s got no right to even mention the word Springbok‚ because he’s not a Springbok. He’s got no right to even have an opinion about the Springboks‚" Le Roux frothed in the Independent.

"Same with Heyneke Meyer‚ Jake White. Yes‚ he won a World Cup by hook or by crook‚ but Gert Smal played for the Springboks‚ someone like that comes and says something‚ he’s been there...."

Obviously Allister Coetzee wasn’t a Springbok. And do you know why‚ Ollie? Because as a coloured man who aligned himself with the nonracial South African Rugby Union (Saru) in the 1980s — an organisation that refused to accept international sport without equality — he was not eligible to play for the Boks.

Coetzee was a good scrumhalf‚ who played at the highest level he could at the time —– captaining the Saru team for three years.

When SA’s isolation ended in 1992‚ Coetzee’s best years as a player were behind him‚ and his Bok chance had passed him by. Coetzee has every right as a South African to have an opinion on the Boks, let alone as a top-tier coach.

If Le Roux had his way only former Boks could coach the team and only former Boks could have an opinion on the team.

Every rugby writer‚ commentator and coach had better be a Bok, in Le Roux’s view. He bemoans that, in terms of team selection: "If you have a 60-40 chance as a white guy‚ you’re not going to get the chance."