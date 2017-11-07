Smith and Notshe boost Blitzboks in title defence

"I am keen to learn from them as they are a pretty experienced group. The guys were excited to get back together again and so am I — it is almost like the first day back at school for me. It will be all about learning from the old heads here."

Blue Bulls players Tim Agaba and Stedman Gans have also rejoined the squad after Currie Cup duty.

Agaba was part of the Currie Cup side, while Gans played for the Blue Bulls Under-21s and was in action in Durban, where they lost to WP in the SA Rugby Provincial Under-21 final.

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell said it was great to have the full squad together again.

"The start of the HSBC World Sevens Series is upon us and we need to get all our preparations done to be ready for the opening tournaments in Dubai and Cape Town," Powell said.

"It is great to have Sikhumbuzo with us. He realises that a place in the squad is not guaranteed, but I am pleased to have a player of his abilities added to our squad.

"We are continually looking at extending our depth and player base and he certainly has the athletic abilities to play for the Blitzboks. He will need to show that he deserves a spot in the squad, but the same applies for all the other guys," he said.

Powell also confirmed that Dylan Sage would not be available for the tournaments in Dubai or Cape Town because of a back injury. "The injury will keep him out of the first two tournaments for sure. It is a pity, but we will have him back in full fitness [in 2018]," Powell said.