Bok coach Coetzee singles out Sexton and Murray as major threats

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has singled out Ireland flyhalf Jonny Sexton and scrumhalf Conor Murray as the major threats when the sides meet at Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The Springboks arrived in Dublin on Sunday for the first leg of a tour that includes Tests against France in Paris, Italy in Padua and Wales in Cardiff.

Ireland’s backline pivots were also the starting pair for the British and Irish Lions against the All Blacks in June. They were influential figures in the series that was drawn 1-1.

Murray’s ability to land pinpoint up-and-unders on opposing defenders is a key element of the Irish game, while Sexton has kicking accuracy from the tee and from hand, which also causes major problems.

"Ireland have a great weapon in their halfback pair as both are prolific kickers, and as a combination, they are world-class," Coetzee said.