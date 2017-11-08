Coetzee ponders Pollard, Jantjies issue

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee may have to curb the urge to tinker with his halfback combination when the Boks play Ireland in their European tour opener in Dublin on Saturday.

Coetzee intimated earlier this week that, given the flyhalf’s recent familiarity with the squad structures‚ Handré Pollard may occupy the inside lane to a starting berth ahead of Elton Jantjies.

The coach noted that "Jantjies has been away [with his Japanese club NTT Shining Arcs]". Pollard‚ by contrast‚ has been part of the Bok preparations in recent weeks after recovering from injury.

He was among 12 players who were invited to a four-day assessment camp in Cape Town in October.

Pollard has made a very gradual return to the Springbok squad after he was ruled out of combat last season. He replaced Jantjies in the 55th minute of their 25-24 defeat to the All Blacks at Newlands, but had to leave the field for a concussion test 17 minutes later.

The Bulls flyhalf also replaced Jantjies in the 58th minute of the Springboks’ 57-0 hammering against the All Blacks in Albany.

Pollard and the coach copped criticism then as the player looked well short of the physical and psychological demands of playing the All Blacks on their own patch.