FIRST FULL-CONTACT TRAINING

Kiwi captain Kieran Read fit to face tourists in Auckland

New Zealand coaches are confident the 31-year-old backrower will be fit to face the British and Irish Lions

21 June 2017 - 06:08 Agency Staff
Kieran Read
Kieran Read

Auckland — All Blacks captain Kieran Read took part in a first full-contact training session on Tuesday since injuring his thumb and New Zealand coaches are confident the backrower will be fit to face the British and Irish Lions in Auckland on Saturday.

Read has not played since breaking the base of his right thumb and undergoing surgery in late April with the fracture healing in a protective cast that was removed on June 10.

The 31-year-old missed the 78-0 victory against Samoa last Friday to ensure he had the best chance of facing the Lions in the three-Test series. Assistant coach Ian Foster said the team was pleased with his progress.

"We’re pretty satisfied," Foster said when asked whether Read would be fit for the opening Test at Eden Park.

"He has had his first real solid hit-out with contact [on Tuesday] and hopefully he comes through that well. He doesn’t want to miss it. He’s desperate to play. He’s our leader. We have other people who could do a job but to have Reado back would be a real boost for us."

Fullback Ben Smith, who is the team’s official vice-captain, led the side against Samoa and drew strong praise from coach Steve Hansen.

Foster said the influence of Read had been important in helping Smith and the team last Friday. "The way he grew into the role [in 2016], the biggest accolade I can give him is the way he grew people around him. He has a very inclusive leadership style, encouraged a lot of decision-making from the playing group around him and earned a lot of respect for that," Foster said.

Reuters

