Lions Test places still up for grabs ahead of Chiefs clash

Wellington — British and Irish Lions Test positions are still up for grabs in their clash against the Chiefs on Tuesday, with the composition of the back three and looseforwards still an area of contention, says coach Warren Gatland.

The match in Hamilton is the last before the first Test against the All Blacks and many pundits believe most of the side who destroyed the Maori All Blacks 32-10 on Saturday will run out at Eden Park on June 24.

No players who started the Maori game will face the Chiefs.

Gatland said there were still Test discussions to be had, with the versatile Liam Williams given the opportunity at fullback to push for inclusion in the Test squad, while tour captain Sam Warburton is under pressure from Sean O’Brien for the openside flanker role.

"We won’t sit down and pick the [Test] team until Wednesday and I think that’s only fair on the players that are taking the field on Tuesday," Gatland said.

"There’s no doubt there’s some pressure on him [Warburton] because certain players and certain combinations have gone well. There will be some discussions and debates to be had about the final make-up of the back row for Saturday."