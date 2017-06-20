Lions coach Warren Gatland blasts Kiwi tactics

Hamilton — British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has accused New Zealand players of illegal blocking and urged officials to clamp down on the tactic in this week’s first Test against the All Blacks.

Gatland said off-the-ball obstruction was endemic in New Zealand rugby and his players had been blocked throughout their five warm-up games, costing them valuable attacking opportunities.

The New Zealander made his comments ahead of the Lions match against the Chiefs on Tuesday, but they were aimed squarely at Jaco Peyper, the South African referee in charge of Saturday’s first Test.

"The frustrating thing for us is the amount of blocking that’s going on, the off-the-ball stuff," Gatland said.

"It makes it difficult to complete attacking opportunities and situations because there is so much happening off the ball in terms of holding players.