MTN sponsorship helps ease some of SA Rugby’s financial woes

Telecommunications company MTN has been confirmed as the new headline sponsor of the Springboks for a period of three years.

South African Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said this ushered in a bright future for the sport in SA.

The company’s name will be on the Springboks’ playing jersey from Saturday when the national team takes on France in the first of three Test matches at Loftus.

Roux said that the agreement represented a pivotal moment for SA Rugby and that welcoming a company of MTN’s size and reach was a significant moment for the sport.