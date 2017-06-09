MTN sponsorship helps ease some of SA Rugby’s financial woes

Telecommunications company MTN has been confirmed as the new headline sponsor of the Springboks for a period of three years.
South African Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said this ushered in a bright future for the sport in SA.
The company’s name will be on the Springboks’ playing jersey from Saturday when the national team takes on France in the first of three Test matches at Loftus.
Roux said that the agreement represented a pivotal moment for SA Rugby and that welcoming a company of MTN’s size and reach was a significant moment for the sport.
"[MTN] proudly [carries] millions of calls across the continent every day and we’re proud to carry their name on our jerseys. From the very first conversation we had with them, they saw the power and potential of a partnership with the Springboks and SA Rugby way beyond placing a logo on a sportsman’s playing kit.
"They understand where we are as a sport and they want to partner with us in that journey of inspiring the nation," Roux said.
"It has been a tough couple of years from a financial perspective for SA Rugby and our challenges certainly remain. But this partnership marks the crossing of a watershed for SA Rugby."
Enzo Scarcella‚ chief operating officer at MTN, said: "As a proudly South African brand‚ we found it fitting to back the pride of the nation‚ the Springboks.
TMG Digital
