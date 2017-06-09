Coetzee charts a new direction

After the mental scarring of 2016’s traumatic experiences, Springbok coach Allister Coetzee says Saturday’s first Test against France at Loftus Versfeld will be a new beginning.

His selection of four debutants in his first match-day 23 of the year lent credence to his claims of wanting to chart a new direction with his class of 2017.

Andries Coetzee, Raymond Rhule, Ross Cronjé and Courtnall Skosan will be making their Test bows in the starting line-up with another debutant, Dillyn Leyds, named on the bench.

With his job widely seen to be on the line should SA lose the three-match series, Coetzee has hedged his bets with players who avoided the mental battering inflicted by 2016’s eight defeats from 12 matches.

"It means a new beginning in terms of everything. You can have young players, which leads to a vibrant group of players and I hope they’ll take that to the field. They’ll make mistakes because they are young players and we don’t live in a fool’s paradise. I’m sure, though, there’s energy and intensity and that is something I’m looking forward to seeing," Coetzee said.

The coach may have fielded one of the more inexperienced Springbok sides in the last 10 years but his selections are a nod to the success of the Lions.

The starting 15 has a combined 265 caps with 54 in the backs and 211 in the forwards with 151 on the bench.

Lock Franco Mostert got the nod ahead of Eben Etzebeth’s Stormers teammate Pieter-Steph du Toit while hooker Malcolm Marx will start ahead of Bongi Mbonambi.

Coetzee also opted for Frans Malherbe’s experience at tighthead despite Ruan Dreyer’s outstanding 2017 form for the Lions while Coenie Oosthuizen’s selection on the bench is a nod to his accelerating development as a tighthead.

Returning Springbok Frans Steyn will be on the bench and is set to end his four-year hiatus as flyhalf cover for the starting Elton Jantjies.

In all, Coetzee picked seven Lions players while the indifferent form of the Bulls (two), Stormers (four) and the Cheetahs (two) is reflected in their minimal representation.

The Sharks could be unfortunate to have only three players in the 23 despite their reasonable showing this season, but the Lions have been the dominant South African Super Rugby force in the past two seasons.

This weighed heavily on Coetzee’s mind, considering his indifference towards them in 2016 and how they saved his blushes in the second and third Test against Ireland last year.

There was also the questionable midfield combination of Jesse Kriel and Jan Serfontein in the face of the Bulls’ substandard Super Rugby campaign, with the latter playing second fiddle behind Burger Odendaal.

With an inexperienced back three who will all be making their debuts, the selection of the Bulls centre pairing does make sense. It will be a case of them delivering on the faith placed in them by Coetzee.

"The centre pairing makes sense with the injuries to Damian de Allende and Lionel Mapoe. Those two centres have Test match experience and I know Jan may not have played in the most confident Super Rugby side, but I know what he brings to the party. He’s got an 80% win record in the green and gold and Jesse has been outstanding in the past two weeks in training," Coetzee said.

"The back three may be inexperienced but they are seasoned players and very good rugby players."