"There is no compromise in quality because our hotel rooms are the same standard and double the size.

"Our bid is based on six points – the best facilities‚ the biggest profit‚ a beneficial cost advantage [price parity]‚ a country advantage in that we are a ‘rugby’ country and embrace the sport, a unique experience country due to all the tourist attractions away from the event‚ and we’re a major event country because we have successfully hosted the football‚ rugby and cricket World Cups."

SA’s bid exceeds most of World Rugby’s requirements for staging the global showpiece thanks to the legacy of hosting the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Stadiums‚ hotels‚ airports and other infrastructure are well in place along with other considerations such as security issues that are plaguing Europe at the moment — all advance SA’s case. In terms of costs‚ it will be relatively cheap to stage.

"The building blocks are already in place‚" said Roux‚ who presented the book with SA’s Irish ambassador Ahlangene Cyprian Sigcau.

"No infrastructure spend would be required and the economic impact study we have commissioned from Grant Thornton has a good news story to tell SA.

"We predict that hosting Rugby World Cup 2023 would have a R27.3bn direct‚ indirect and induced economic impact on SA; R5.7bn would flow to low-income households; 38,600 temporary or permanent jobs would be sustained and there’d be an estimated R1.4bn tax benefit to government."

The final hurdle in SA Rugby’s path was to have full government endorsement‚ which new Sport Minister Thulas Nxesi granted in May. Having government underwrite the costs of the tournament was essential.

"If I were to draw on my experiences from the Soccer World Cup in 2010‚ in terms of nation building‚ we saw both black and white in the stands supporting Bafana Bafana and enjoying the football‚" Nxesi said at the time.

"The legacy of that tournament‚ amongst black and white‚ is very important.

"A big part of that legacy is the stadia that were built‚ which means that we have the necessary infrastructure in place already and we don’t have to start from scratch.

"It means the hosting costs would be seriously reduced and I believe that the hosting of the Rugby World Cup in 2023 can also leave a huge legacy and make a big impact‚ just like soccer did [in 2010]."

The bid is up against Ireland and France. Both are northern hemisphere bids‚ which could also make the South African bid attractive.

The weighty dossier guarantees the £120m World Rugby requires from the winning applicant as its "fee".

In line with World Rugby’s selection procedure‚ all bids will be reviewed by a specialist technical group and independently assessed.

