The Springboks launched a sleek‚ new jersey design on Wednesday that would be worth 10 points if they were awarded for elegance.

The launch of the jersey is the culmination of several months of work by scientists at the ASICS Institute of Sport Science in Kobe‚ Japan‚ in collaboration with SA Rugby and the Boks.

The Springboks will wear the new jersey during June’s series against France and supporters will be able to get their hands on it from Thursday.

The jersey represents a traditional look and feel with a modern touch. The green chest and back area has a scattering of springboks spread across the surface for added detail and the gold collar adds a touch of class. The match jerseys feature a tight fit with minimum underarm seams for maximum comfort.

"The jersey is at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and offers the team an added advantage by playing in their most technologically advanced jersey yet‚" said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

TMG Digital