Sport / Rugby

Old-school jersey with modern touch for new Bok kit

01 June 2017 - 06:15 Craig Ray
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The Springboks launched a sleek‚ new jersey design on Wednesday that would be worth 10 points if they were awarded for elegance.

The launch of the jersey is the culmination of several months of work by scientists at the ASICS Institute of Sport Science in Kobe‚ Japan‚ in collaboration with SA Rugby and the Boks.

The Springboks will wear the new jersey during June’s series against France and supporters will be able to get their hands on it from Thursday.

The jersey represents a traditional look and feel with a modern touch. The green chest and back area has a scattering of springboks spread across the surface for added detail and the gold collar adds a touch of class. The match jerseys feature a tight fit with minimum underarm seams for maximum comfort.

"The jersey is at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and offers the team an added advantage by playing in their most technologically advanced jersey yet‚" said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Proteas wary of a flat top against England
Sport / Cricket
2.
Coach Roux goes with tried and tested junior Boks
Sport / Rugby
3.
Bafana’s Baxter calls for football fixtures that ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
‘Call me Robin Hood of Epsom,’ yells Markus ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Arsenal to extend Wenger contract for two years
Sport

Related Articles

Wasps sign Springbok centre Juan De Jongh
Sport / Rugby

Duane Vermeulen likely to play off bench against France
Sport / Rugby

If it is the Lions, it must be another 50 points
Sport / Rugby

MARK KEOHANE: Warren Whiteley could be the spark that ignites the Springboks
Opinion / Columnists

Is this the end of the line for Bok legends?
Sport / Rugby

Damian de Allende’s big chance to jump Bok queue
Sport / Rugby

Chance for Marx to claim hooker position
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.