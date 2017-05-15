Bulls loss hinged on red card

Bulls coach Nollis Marais was reluctant to admit that RG Snyman’s 72nd-minute red card cost his team a potential win against the Highlanders, feeling they had other opportunities to finish off the game.

The young lock was sent off for an illegal cleanout on Highlanders replacement hooker Greg Pleasants-Tate.

Coenraad van Vuuren’s resultant try from the ruck was disallowed and four minutes later, All Black centre Malakai Fekitoa scored to give the Highlanders a 17-10 win.

It was the Bulls’ seventh defeat of the season.

"We had opportunities to score in the second half and I think we played well‚" Marais said. "Those seven points were there for us to take and it was always going to be difficult to catch up a seven-point difference" after that.

"It was unfortunate that the seven-point turnaround was costly. At the end of the day‚ RG is 21 and there’s not much I can say. His intent wasn’t to hit the guy on the head. He made a mistake that he was penalised for."

Snyman and Highlanders wing Waisake Naholo‚ sent off for a similar offence on Bulls centre Burger Odendaal‚ are likely to have the book thrown at them by Sanzaar.

