There was no place to hide for beleaguered Bulls coach Nollis Marais and captain Adriaan Strauss in the aftermath of their 62-24 record home defeat to the Crusaders on Saturday.

Not only did the Bulls concede 10 tries‚ they were regularly shoved off their own ball in the scrums and fell off tackles. That partially explained the mass half-time exodus by the fans when the hosts were trailing 31-3. While they scored three converted tries‚ the Crusaders doubled their points tally in a ruthless display.

Marais did not want to acknowledge that his job could be on the line after their sixth loss of what has been an underwhelming campaign.

However‚ he admitted the team was at a crossroads‚ especially with the manner his "month of hell" has started.

The lack of fire and passion in a home game against a New Zealand side they had not lost to at home since 2008 was astounding and pointed to a poorly coached side.

"That’s a decision that I can’t make and there are two coaches in life: it’s the one who is fired and the one who is going to get fired‚" Marais.

"The only thing I can do now is to focus on the team getting ready. I know there are unhappy people and I can accept that. Whatever happens now is a board decision and whatever decision that is made‚ I’ll accept.

"Defeat isn’t good but you’ve got two options in life. It’s either you stand up and fight or sit in the corner and let everybody kick you. We’ve now got a choice of standing up and coming out and playing well or sit in the corner. We’ll have to choose which option we follow."

Marais said the buck stopped with him in terms of the team being substandard with the tournament starting to sift the grain from the chaff.