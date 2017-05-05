With Curwin Bosch’s talents required by the under-20’s‚ Pat Lambie’s timing in terms of returning to action is spot-on.

Having missed the bulk of the Super Rugby campaign with a vertebrae injury‚ the Springbok utility back will start on the bench in Saturday’s clash against the Force at Kings Park.

Robert du Preez’s relief was palpable‚ especially after surviving a bruising encounter against the Jaguares in Buenos Aries last Saturday.

Bosch will be absent from next week onwards as the under-20s gear up for the Junior World Cup‚ where the prodigiously talented playmaker will be required to lift Chean Roux’s side to greater heights.

"It’s great to have Patrick back‚ especially with the fact that Curwin is not going to be available to us‚" Du Preez said.

"We were a little concerned Patrick wouldn’t be coming back in time, but it’s worked out very well. We would have wanted to give him some decent game time but it’s fine."

Blockbusting flanker Philip van der Walt retains the captaincy after his abrasive showing in South America.

TMG Digital