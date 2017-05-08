All Blacks sweat over Sonny

Wellington — Sonny Bill Williams has become the latest addition to the All Blacks injury concerns, suffering possible concussion in the Blues’ Super Rugby win over the Waratahs on Saturday.

Captain Kieran Read, Jerome Kaino and Dane Coles head a list of senior players in a race against time to be match fit before the British and Irish Lions arrive in June.

Double World Cup winning centre Williams was injured in the match in Sydney when teammate and prop Pauliasi Manu landed on him. He left the field for a head injury assessment just before half-time and never returned.

Coach Tana Umaga told the New Zealand Herald he could not confirm the result of the assessment but Williams displayed concussion "symptoms".

"It will be a wait and see how he responds," Umaga said.

"What’s happened with concussion in the past … sometimes people respond well and can play next week and sometimes they don’t."

Williams’s injury comes as Charlie Ngatai returned to the Chiefs after a year sidelined by concussion. He scored a crucial try in the Chiefs’ win over the Reds to join a logjam of fit centres with Test experience. Among those vying for a midfield slot against the Lions are Ryan Crotty, Malakai Fekitoa and George Moala.

AFP