Sport / Rugby

INJURY

All Blacks sweat over Sonny

Captain Kieran Read, Jerome Kaino and Dane Coles head a list of senior players in a race against time

08 May 2017 - 06:12 Agency Staff
Sonny Bill Williams. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Sonny Bill Williams. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG

Wellington — Sonny Bill Williams has become the latest addition to the All Blacks injury concerns, suffering possible concussion in the Blues’ Super Rugby win over the Waratahs on Saturday.

Captain Kieran Read, Jerome Kaino and Dane Coles head a list of senior players in a race against time to be match fit before the British and Irish Lions arrive in June.

Double World Cup winning centre Williams was injured in the match in Sydney when teammate and prop Pauliasi Manu landed on him. He left the field for a head injury assessment just before half-time and never returned.

Coach Tana Umaga told the New Zealand Herald he could not confirm the result of the assessment but Williams displayed concussion "symptoms".

"It will be a wait and see how he responds," Umaga said.

"What’s happened with concussion in the past … sometimes people respond well and can play next week and sometimes they don’t."

Williams’s injury comes as Charlie Ngatai returned to the Chiefs after a year sidelined by concussion. He scored a crucial try in the Chiefs’ win over the Reds to join a logjam of fit centres with Test experience. Among those vying for a midfield slot against the Lions are Ryan Crotty, Malakai Fekitoa and George Moala.

AFP

MARK KEOHANE: Lions on track for finals, but Stormers more damp squib

The Sharks have so much potential, but have shown too much inconsistency to be a 2017 Super Rugby title contender
Opinion
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Kipchoge runs fastest marathon but misses ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Springboks are missing a number 9
Sport
3.
'Hideous' Cristiano Ronaldo statue has social ...
Sport
4.
Baxter's back as Bafana coach. Can he turn the ...
Sport
5.
Just-in-time Lambie
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Just-in-time Lambie
Sport / Rugby

Shortage of quality scrumhalves
Sport / Rugby

Springboks are missing a number 9
Sport

Bosch gets chance to shine in a Bok jersey
Sport / Rugby

Robbie Fleck battens down for Hurricanes blast
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.