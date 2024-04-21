Fourie and Sekgodiso win at SA championships

Marioné Fourie in action at the SA championships in Pietermaritzburg, April 21 2024. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Marioné Fourie and Prudence Sekgodiso both scored convincing victories on the final day of the national championships in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, their final competition at home.
Fourie won the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.01sec, but behind her Taylon Bieldt, who briefly held the national record in this event last year, was beaten into third place by Kayla van den Bergh.
“Before the race my brain didn’t want to get the steps in before the first hurdle, so I was a little bit stressed.
“But the time wasn’t too bad for my second race. A little bit unfit, but it’s OK. Ja, I think I can be happy with the time. I wanted to have a 12.8, but I think it’s OK ... but last year [national champs] was like 13.1, so it’s faster so I’m happy.”
Fourie, who opened her season this weekend, will continue training at home before heading to Europe in June for two meets and then the African championships.
After that she will return home for more training before flying abroad again to race at Hengelo as well as a Diamond League meet in her final stretch before the Paris Olympics.
Sekgodiso, who has qualified for the Games in the 800m, kicked off on the final lap to win the 1,500m in 4min 13.09sec, ahead of Charne Swart (4:16.89).
She reiterated her plan to break Caster Semenya’s 3:59.92 national record while campaigning overseas. “It’s still [our plan] ... but I don’t know when I’m going to run it. I still have to sit down with my coach and decide which races we’re going to chase for that.”
Sekgodiso, who will pace a teammate at the Cape Milers next week, will compete at the Rabat Diamond League next month.
She was confident that chasing the 1,500m mark wouldn’t hamper her 800m preparations. “I have the 800 speed. That’s nothing to worry about so now we’re just going to focus on the 1,500m training.”
But Sekgodiso, who also competed in the 5,000m here, vowed not to try that again after finishing second, completely exhausted.
A tight right calf had hampered her during that race and again on Sunday, but she was determined to run through it.
“I wanted to [drop] out in the 5k, but I was like, ‘you know what? Let me just finish it’.
“But the 1,500, it’s my event, so I have to show who I am and chase for that gold medal.”
She vowed she wouldn’t attempt another 5,000m. “I regret running that 5K ... and honestly that was my last.”
Kyle Blignaut, sixth at the Tokyo Olympics, won the men’s shot put with a heave of 20.36m, more than a metre short of the Games qualifying standard.
He has yet to regain his form from three years ago, when he cleared 21m on three occasions in the season. Since then he has not been further than 20.83.
Jerry Motsau won an exciting men’s 1,500m in 3:38.82 to claim his second title in this event — 10 years after his first.
Five athletes achieved automatic Olympic qualifying standards at the four-day championships — Zeney Geldenhuys and Rogail Joseph in the 400m women’s hurdles, Benjamin Richarson in the men’s 200m and Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene in the men’s 400m.
Geldenhuys, Joseph, Richardson and Pillay were all first-time qualifiers.
In total 17 South Africans have clocked qualifying marks, including 10 men and seven women.
Fourie and Sekgodiso win at SA championships
Athletes score convincing victories in Pietermaritzburg before heading to global competitions
London Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir crushes women’s record
Wind denies Akani Simbine a shot at more 100m history
MARK ETHERIDGE: Canny Aimee’s Garden Route to the Olympics
