Sport / Other Sport

Duplantis expects Paris to be the real deal after Tokyo’s Covid dampener

In 2021 athletes had to compete in empty venues and were ordered to follow strict rules to prevent the virus from spreading

17 April 2024 - 16:10
by Aadi Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Armand Duplantis will be gunning for another gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTIAN PETERSEN
Armand Duplantis will be gunning for another gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTIAN PETERSEN

Bengaluru — After making his Olympic bow in Tokyo when strict Covid-19 restrictions kept fans away and athletes in a bubble, pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis hopes his second Games in Paris will be more like the way he always imagined them.

“It feels like it’s going to be, in a way, my first Olympics,” said the Swede, who won gold in the Japanese capital.

“It felt like a little test run, Tokyo, and it was also just a very stressful situation and very stressful time when we had the Olympics.”

In 2021, with no fans there to cheer them on, athletes had to get used to competing in empty venues and were ordered to follow strict rules to prevent any spread of the virus within the Olympic “bubble”.

Duplantis expects Paris to be a lot more fun.

“The situation with Covid-19 just brought a lot of stress, on everyone, and you weren’t really able to be as free as you would like to,” he said.

“Paris is going to be a completely different experience and it’s going to be great. I’m super excited. It’s also nice to be able to have family members there that can actually watch you.”

Duplantis has won everything there is to win as an athlete, including world indoor and outdoor titles as well as setting seven world records, but the 24-year-old is far from content with his achievements.

“I feel like I have got a lot of fire in me, I’m very hungry,” Duplantis said.

“It definitely helps that it’s an Olympic year, because I feel like there’s a different level of intensity that comes into the training. Subconsciously, it just happens that way because it’s such a big year.

“I feel like there’s a lot left for me still to do on the track, a lot of higher heights to go, and I just want to keep pushing myself, keep improving, keep trying to see what I can get out of myself and just jump higher.”

Despite his dominance, Duplantis said it was too soon for him to be included as one of the all-time greats.

“I like my chances against any pole vaulter now or in the history of the sport. I feel like I’m going to be the best guy on the track always. But other than that, I don’t really think about it in that way,” he added.

“I’m a little too young right now career-wise. I have a bit more longevity to achieve, to be in the conversation of ‘best career’.”

The athletics competition at the Olympics takes place at the Stade de France from August 1-11.

Reuters

Olympic torch lit in ancient Olympia

Traditional ceremony marks final stretch of seven-year preparations for Paris Games
Sport
1 day ago

Women’s revolution of swimming is complete with Tatjana at the helm

Tatjana Smith is one of six women to have delivered qualifying times for Paris 2024
Sport
3 days ago

Olympic champions in athletics to earn $50,000 each

Games prize-money shift brings a 128-year tradition to an end
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Sundowns coach Mokwena has a rant after ‘offside’ ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Barrett confirms stint with Nienaber’s Leinster
Sport / Rugby
3.
Safa referee boss happy with performances of ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Sundowns’ fatigue a concern against Esperance, ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Hyderabad eye 300 after SA batting heroics
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

France has back-up plan for river Seine Olympics opening if risk is too high

Sport / Other Sport

Olympic torch lit in ancient Olympia

Sport / Other Sport

Simbine and Van Niekerk head to Athletics SA senior champs

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.