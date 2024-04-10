Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic in fine fettle after ‘best performance’ at Monte Carlo

10 April 2024 - 17:03
by Aadi Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his round of 32 match against Russia's Roman Safiullin. Picture: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his round of 32 match against Russia's Roman Safiullin. Picture: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Bengaluru — World No 1 Novak Djokovic says his clinical win over Roman Safiullin was one of his best performances at the Monte Carlo Masters, adding that he was feeling great at the outset of a tournament where he has often struggled in recent years.

On Tuesday, Djokovic made an emphatic start with a 6-1 6-2 win over Russia’s Safiullin to ease into the third round.

The 36-year-old has won the Monte Carlo crown twice, but has failed to win more than two matches in any campaign since his last title in 2015.

“My feeling was great. I think it’s an accurate judgment from the people that it has been one of the best performances I had here in quite a few years,” the 24-times Grand Slam champion said.

“Monte Carlo is the first big tournament of the clay court season. You know, I haven’t been really able the last six, seven years to start off strong and start off well. I’ve always kind of struggled in this tournament.

“But again, it’s just the beginning of the tournament. It’s one match. I’m going to hope to work tomorrow to maintain that rhythm and focus, obviously try to perform as well as I did in the second match as well as I did today.”

The Serbian next faces Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday.

Reuters

SA women’s winner and team beat -40ºC temps in five-day Arctic race

Each stage, except the 15km fifth day, is a marathon length or longer
Sport
1 day ago

Women’s tennis finals to be held in Saudi Arabia

WTA announces venue for 2024-2026 finals
Sport
6 days ago

World No 2 Sinner savours the moment after Miami win

The Italian continues his sensational start to the 2024 season by bagging the Open for his third title of the year
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Bruised Bulls face punishing journey for ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
SA women’s winner and team beat -40ºC temps in ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Transgender players banned from World Netball ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Rugby Club World Cup set to start in 2028
Sport / Rugby
5.
Cricket SA learns from NZ debacle
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.