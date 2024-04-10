‘Vegan meats’ sector thwarts government plan to seize products
Consumer Goods Council wins court battle over plan to remove imitation meats from store shelves
10 April 2024 - 16:58
The Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA) secured a victory against the government’s decision to seize meat analogue products, which are vegan plant-based products with names the government asserted were reserved only for meat.
The body, which represents about 9,000 members, said the order would ensure consumers of plant-based products were not prejudiced by having these products removed from the shelves of retail outlets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.