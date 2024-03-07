Verstappen at Mercedes? Anything’s possible, says Hamilton

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
London — Lewis Hamilton has refused to rule out a move to Mercedes by Max Verstappen, however unlikely it may sound, because his own decision to join Ferrari next season shows anything is possible.
Verstappen has a contract at Red Bull until 2028 but has been talked of as a possible replacement for the seven times Formula One world champion after relations soured between Verstappen’s father Jos and embattled team boss Christian Horner.
“My move has shown that anything’s possible, and it’s going to be a really interesting next six months or so,” Hamilton said before Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.
“I don’t have an extra scoop. I know that ... I’m sure Max is on the list, but I’m pretty sure he’s tied up, and also, I couldn’t see why you would leave a car that is that good,” the Briton added.
Verstappen won 19 of 22 races in 2023 on his way to a third successive title. The 26-year-old started the new season in Bahrain with a dominant win from pole position that included the fastest lap and leading from start to finish.
Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell said he was sure any team would want Verstappen, whose contract is believed to include release clauses linked to other key members of the team.
Hamilton and Verstappen fought for the 2021 title in controversial circumstances with the Red Bull driver winning after a late change to the safety car procedures tilted the final race in his favour.
The Briton, who hasn’t won a race since that 2021 season, said the past would not count against Verstappen.
“He’s a great driver. We spoke back then, and at that moment Max did what he had to do. It was nothing on him. It was the sport that let us down. That wasn’t his fault,” said Hamilton.
“In his position, I would have done exactly the same thing, so there are no issues there.”
Verstappen agreed that Hamilton’s move had changed the landscape. “Nobody would have seen that Lewis would move to Ferrari,” he said. “You never know in general life what happens, or comes to you, or happens around you or what might influence you.
“So you can never say 100% that is how it is going to be ... but I am very relaxed and very happy at the team and the performance is there, so there is no reason to leave.”
The champion also reiterated support for his father and said they were a team. “It’s me, my dad and [manager] Raymond [Vermeulen] altogether. And that will always be like that,” he said.
Verstappen at Mercedes? Anything’s possible, says Hamilton
Defending Formula One champion has been mentioned as a replacement for arch-rival who is heading to Ferrari next season
London — Lewis Hamilton has refused to rule out a move to Mercedes by Max Verstappen, however unlikely it may sound, because his own decision to join Ferrari next season shows anything is possible.
Verstappen has a contract at Red Bull until 2028 but has been talked of as a possible replacement for the seven times Formula One world champion after relations soured between Verstappen’s father Jos and embattled team boss Christian Horner.
“My move has shown that anything’s possible, and it’s going to be a really interesting next six months or so,” Hamilton said before Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.
“I don’t have an extra scoop. I know that ... I’m sure Max is on the list, but I’m pretty sure he’s tied up, and also, I couldn’t see why you would leave a car that is that good,” the Briton added.
Verstappen won 19 of 22 races in 2023 on his way to a third successive title. The 26-year-old started the new season in Bahrain with a dominant win from pole position that included the fastest lap and leading from start to finish.
Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell said he was sure any team would want Verstappen, whose contract is believed to include release clauses linked to other key members of the team.
Hamilton and Verstappen fought for the 2021 title in controversial circumstances with the Red Bull driver winning after a late change to the safety car procedures tilted the final race in his favour.
The Briton, who hasn’t won a race since that 2021 season, said the past would not count against Verstappen.
“He’s a great driver. We spoke back then, and at that moment Max did what he had to do. It was nothing on him. It was the sport that let us down. That wasn’t his fault,” said Hamilton.
“In his position, I would have done exactly the same thing, so there are no issues there.”
Verstappen agreed that Hamilton’s move had changed the landscape. “Nobody would have seen that Lewis would move to Ferrari,” he said. “You never know in general life what happens, or comes to you, or happens around you or what might influence you.
“So you can never say 100% that is how it is going to be ... but I am very relaxed and very happy at the team and the performance is there, so there is no reason to leave.”
The champion also reiterated support for his father and said they were a team. “It’s me, my dad and [manager] Raymond [Vermeulen] altogether. And that will always be like that,” he said.
Reuters
Red Bull suspend woman who accused team boss Christian Horner
Max Verstappen to face media grilling over future with Red Bull
Jos Verstappen’s outburst raises red flags for Max’s future
Max Verstappen dominates opening Bahrain Grand Prix
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Bahrain Grand Prix practice
Will Verstappen’s record run end in Bahrain?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.