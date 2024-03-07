Sport / Other Sport

‘Iron and grit’ earn Keenan Davidse a share of Jonsson Workwear Open lead

South African delivers eight-under-pa 64 at Glendower Golf Club to share the lead with Spain’s Ivan Cantero

07 March 2024 - 20:37
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
Keenan Davidse of SA plays a shot during the Jonsson Workwear Open at Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg, March 7 2024, Picture: STUART FRANKLIN/GETTY IMAGES
The tagline for the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open is “Iron and Grit”.

SA’s Keenan Davidse has had to show that as he has worked through an extremely difficult time in his personal life, but ended Thursday’s first round of the golf tournament a content man both on and off the course.

Davidse signed for an eight-under-par 64 at Glendower Golf Club to share the lead with Spain’s Ivan Cantero. They are one stroke clear of a strong SA challenge including Thriston Lawrence, Oliver Bekker and Louis de Jager, with the in-form Robin Williams just two shots back. 

Davidse was delighted with his start in this Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournament, and spoke with a sense of relief at feeling a balance in his life and game again. 

“I’m on a good foot again. We’ve had some personal challenges as a family and it’s been tough, but we’ve overcome it. That’s my motivation at the moment — my wife and my kids. We all know it’s a tough life out on tour. Golf can bring you down. But with my family and my golf I’m in a good space, and I think that’s what’s motivating me,” he said.

The South African is no stranger to leading a DP World Tour co-sanctioned event, having done so in the 2017 Joburg Open. But it’s a lesson he learnt last week, where he finished tied 16th in the SDC Championship, that he has tried to bring into his game here.

“I made 27 birdies last week to finish 16th. I made nine birdies today and one bogey, so I told myself if you limit the bogeys you can score because I make enough birdies,” he said. 

Behind him lies the experience of multiple DP World Tour winner Lawrence, who was equally pleased with one of his best opening rounds of late. 

“I just had a great day. I had fun and stayed patient and it worked out pretty nicely. I don’t think I’ve shot seven under in a first round in a while. To be up there on day one really helps me. I know I’m good over a weekend, but it’s important if you want to win to go low on day one,” Lawrence said.

Chance for local golfers to qualify for The Open

New exemption offers players chance through International Federation ranking list
Sport
1 day ago

Viktor Hovland says absence of LIV players ‘devalues’ world ranking

Norway’s Viktor Hovland not impressed with No 4 ranking when there are a number of top players excluded
Sport
4 hours ago

Gumberg wins SDC Championship after tense playoff

US golfer beats SA’s Robin Williams at St Francis Links after finishing regulation play tied for the lead
Sport
4 days ago
