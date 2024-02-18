Birkett and Fenn win men’s, Solms and Behn take women’s Dusi races

Andy Birkett and Matthew Fenn and Abby Solms and Jessica Behn did what was expected on Saturday and duly wrapped up their 2024 Dusi Canoe Marathon titles, though for the men’s winners, the stage from Inanda Dam to Durban nearly turned into a disaster.

It was Birkett’s 14th victory and he takes his “Crown Prince” title to within one win of the remarkable record of 15 by “Dusi King” Graeme Pope-Ellis achieved in the 1970s and 80s.

Team My Life’s Msawenkosi Mtolo and Sbonelo Khwela ended 6min 14sec behind in second position in the men’s race, but will take heart from the fact they kept the leaders under pressure for the entire event.

The stars of the final day were third-placed Bongani Ntinga and Sandile Mtolo who produced a blistering final stage. By recording the fastest time for day three — 5min quicker than Birkett and Fenn — they could finally break the deadlock for the race for the podium and relegate Banetse Nkhoesa and Siseko Ntondini to fourth.