Cycling, strolling and staggering the arduous El Camino
Before Lucille Davie tackled the 600km trail climbing Mt Kilimanjaro was the hardest thing she had done. Not anymore
22 November 2023 - 05:00
Yellow arrows and scallop shells — on walls of buildings, on roads, on rocks, on concrete way-finders.
The arrows and shells were what got me from Pamplona in northeastern Spain to Santiago de Compostela, in the west, on my El Camino bike journey...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.